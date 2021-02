FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - India could approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 within the next few weeks, the RIA news agency cited India’s ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday.

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).