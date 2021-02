MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Results from the late-stage, Phase III trial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be published by the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday, the vaccine’s backers said in a statement shared by the official Sputnik V Twitter account. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)