Kremlin says demand in Russia for vaccinations remains disappointing

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, at a local clinic in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said demand for vaccinations in Russia against COVID-19 remained disappointing, but was gradually increasing.

Russia has three coronavirus vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said more than 820,000 residents in the city of around 13 million people had received two doses of a vaccine. More than 1 million have received a first dose.