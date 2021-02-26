UPDATE 1-Moldova approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF

(Adds detail, releads on vaccine developers)

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moldova has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, the vaccine’s developers said on Friday, confirming an earlier announcement by Moldova’s former president and leader of the Socialist party Igor Dodon.

“Deliveries of the vaccine to Moldova will start very soon,” Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

Moldova became the 38th country, including Russia, to register the vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman and Giles Elgood)