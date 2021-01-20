Russia's foreign partners able to produce 350 mln Sputnik V doses per year -minister

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday that foreign manufacturers, with whom Russia has signed deals to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, are capable of producing around 350 million doses per year.

He said production had already been launched in Kazakhstan, and that manufacturers in South Korea, China, India and Belarus were joining the process soon. Russian authorities have previously said that the majority of its deals to export Sputnik V abroad would be fulfilled using doses produced by foreign partners. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans)