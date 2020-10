FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s health ministry has approved a trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on 110 volunteers over the age of 60, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The testing will be conducted alongside an ongoing late-stage trial, known as a Phase III, of the vaccine on 40,000 volunteers in Moscow.