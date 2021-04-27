Russia has fully vaccinated 7.7 million people against COVID-19: deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, at a local clinic in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has vaccinated 12.1 million people against COVID-19, of whom 7.7 million have had both doses, deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

The figure is up from around 8 million, cited by Golikova earlier this month.

Golikova also told state television there was a risk of a seasonal rise in COVID-19 cases in May.

Russia reported 8,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,098 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,779,425.