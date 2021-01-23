Russia's RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey - Ifax

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Turkey on production of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.
RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production technology to Turkey.
RDIF has also signed deals to produce Sputnik V with manufacturers in South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones
