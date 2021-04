FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish pharmaceutical firm Viscoran İlaç will produce Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants, with production to launch in upcoming months, the company said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday.