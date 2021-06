FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been shown to be less effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the vaccine’s developers.