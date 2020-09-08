Healthcare
Russia completes early trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Siberia’s Vector virology institute on Tuesday completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the state consumer safety watchdog was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August after completing early-stage human trials.

“Today... the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital,” watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

“All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good.” (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Gareth Jones)

