Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF says

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled "Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said on Tuesday in a statement on the Sputnik V website.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 56 countries, it said.

Vietnam’s health ministry said last month that a medical panel had recommended Sputnik V and Moderna’s vaccine for use.