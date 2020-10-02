Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

FACTBOX-Russia strikes global deals to make, sell coronavirus vaccine

By Reuters Staff

Oct 2 (Reuters)

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has signed manufacturing and supply agreements for its COVID-19
vaccine candidate with at least 10 countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East, as
Moscow speeds up plans to distribute its shot abroad in the fight against the coronavirus.
    Russia was the first country to grant regulatory approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine,
and did so before large-scale trials were complete, stirring concern among scientists and
doctors about the safety and efficacy of the shot.
    It plans to conduct late-stage tests in more than 40,000 people and initial results are
expected in October or November this year.

    VACCINE: 
    The vaccine is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by
Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Named Sputnik V in
reference to the world's first satellite, and what Moscow sees as its success at becoming the
first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. 
    The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human
adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, that enter human cells and
produce an immune response.
    The platform used for the vaccine was developed by Russian scientists over two decades and
had formed the basis for several vaccines in the past, including those against Ebola. 
    
    TIMELINE:
    Russia plans to share preliminary results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial based on the first
six weeks of monitoring participants.
    The first of 5,000 volunteers was vaccinated on Sept. 9, which means interim results could
be issued some time after Oct. 21. Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which has invested in the
vaccine's roll-out, has said it expects interim results to be published in October or November.
    Russia is aiming for the vaccine to be about 75% more effective than a placebo that is above
the 50% threshold for COVID-19 vaccines set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
    
    WHO'S GETTING THE VACCINE IN RUSSIA?
    The country launched a mass innoculation programme on Sept. 8, with plans to distribute it
to teachers and medical workers etc. Putin and his daughter have taken it.    
    
    DISTRIBUTION:  
    About 400 people have been vaccinated so far under the mass innoculation programme.
    A government source told Reuters the interim Phase III trial results would likely inform a
decision on whether to expand this mass inoculation drive, starting with people over 60.

    Russia expects to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential
COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, gradually ramping up production to 6 million doses a
month.

    TIE-UPS:
    RDIF said more than one billion people would receive Sputnik V in 2020-21.
    The following is a list of Russia's manufacturing, supply and clinical trial deals: 
       
    MANUFACTURING DEALS
 REGION              DOSES                     FUNDING              FURTHER READING
 Brazil              Not specified             Not specified                    
 Paraná state,       Unspecified no. of doses  Not specified                    
 Brazil              to be imported for                             
                     tests; production for                          
                     Brazil's market to begin                       
                     in second half of 2021                         
 Iran                In talks                  Not specified                    
 India               300 mln                   Not specified                    
 
    SUPPLY DEALS
 REGION        COMPANY/STATE     DOSES               DELIVERIES/TRIALS      FURTHER READING
 India         Dr Reddy's        100 mln             Late 2020                          
               Laboratories                                                 
 Mexico        Landsteiner       32 mln              Nov. 2020                          
               Scientific                                                   
 Kazakhstan    Not applicable    2 mln doses, could  Not specified                      
                                 increase to 5 mln                          
 Uzbekistan    Laxisam           35 mln              Not specified                      
 Brazil        Bahia state       50 mln              500 doses for trials               
                                                     expected in Nov. 2020  
 Egypt         Pharco            25 mln              Not specified                      
 Saudi Arabia  Saudi Chemicals   Not specified       Not specified                      
 Nepal         Trinity           25 mln              Not specified                      
               Pharmaceuticals                                              
 
 CLINICAL TRIALS
 REGION      COMPANY/STATE    TRIAL STAGE      NUMBER OF       FURTHER
                                               PARTICIPANTS    READING
 India       Dr Reddy's       Late-stage       1,000-2,000                 
 Belarus     Not applicable   Not Specified    Not Specified               
 Brazil      Bahia state      Late-stage       10,000                      
 Mexico      in talks         Late-stage       Not specified               
 
    

 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
