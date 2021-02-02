FACTBOX-Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective against COVID-19 in late-stage study

(Adds trial data, updates supply and manufacturing tables) Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial published in the Lancent international medical journal on Tuesday. Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF has filed for registration of the vaccine, authorized in several other countries, in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February. The following are details of Russia's vaccine effort: VACCINE TYPE: The vaccine, named after the Soviet satellite that triggered the space race, is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute and marketed by Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund. It is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, that enter human cells and produce an immune response. TIMELINE: The trial results published in Lancet were based on data from 19,866 volunteers, of whom a quarter received a placebo. WHO'S GETTING THE VACCINE IN RUSSIA? Russian authorities say they have inoculated 1.5 million people as part of a mass vaccination programme launched in December. RDIF has said more than one billion people would receive Sputnik V in 2020-21. The following is a list of Russia's manufacturing, supply and clinical trial deals: MANUFACTURING DEALS REGION DOSES FUNDING FURTHER READING Brazil Uniao Quimica to make 10 Not specified mln doses of Sputnik vaccine by Q1 2021 and 150 mln doses by end of 2021; request for emergency use of 10 mln doses in Q1 declined by Brazil health regulator South Korea Largest manufacturer; GL Not specified Rapha (Hankook Korus) will make more than 150 mln doses a year Iran In talks, according to Not specified Iranian ambassador to Moscow; EUA granted India 300 mln a year by Not specified several manufacturers, including 100 mln by Hetero Biopharma China Tibet Rhodiola Not specified Pharmaceutical Holding to produce and sell 20 mln doses a year Belarus Belpharmprom to start Not specified production in Q1 2021 Kazakhstan Karaganda pharmaceutical Not specified complex started production; Vaccinations begin on Feb.1 with plans to vaccinate 6 mln Uzbekistan Plans to set up domestic Not specified production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Turkey RDIF signs deal with Not specified country Ukraine Country bans the Not specified approval of vaccines made in Russia SUPPLY DEALS REGION COMPANY/STATE DOSES STATUS FURTHER READING Belarus Govt Not specified Approved in Dec. Vaccinations have begun Argentina Govt 10 mln EUA granted in Dec and approved for use in people over 60 in Jan; 300,000 doses delivered so far Venezuela Govt 10 mln EUA granted in Jan, started administering to 2,000 people in Oct as part of clinical trial Serbia Govt 2 mln EUA granted; first batch delivered Palestine Palestinian Not specified EUA granted; first Authority shipment in Feb 2021, all deliveries in Q1 Algeria Govt Not specified EUA granted Bolivia Govt 2.6 mln EUA granted; 20,000 doses delivered, 1.7 mln by March-end, rest in April-May India Dr Reddy's 100 mln Moving to Phase 3 Laboratories trials Kazakhstan Govt 2 mln Pending regulatory approval Mexico Landsteiner 32 mln Pending regulatory Scientific approval Mexico Govt 24 mln doses over Pending regulatory next two months approval Brazil Bahia state 50 mln Pending regulatory approval and local trials Brazil Parana state 10 mln Pending regulatory approval and local trials Egypt Pharco 25 mln Not specified Nepal Trinity 25 mln Not specified Pharmaceuticals Saudi Arabia Saudi Chemicals Not specified Not specified Philippines Govt Not specified Pending regulatory approval and trials Uzbekistan Laxisam 35 mln Not specified Hungary Govt 2 mln doses Not specified Malaysia Govt 6.4 mln Not specified Colombia Govt In talks Not specified Nicaragua Not applicable In talks Not specified CLINICAL TRIALS REGION COMPANY/STATE TRIAL STAGE NUMBER OF FURTHER PARTICIPANTS READING India Dr Reddy's Vaccine found 1,000-2,000 safe in mid-stage trial, moving to late-stage Belarus Govt Trial began in 100 Oct; vaccine now approved for domestic use Brazil Uniao Quimica Requested Not specified regulatory approval for late-stage trials; emergency use approval declined Hungary Govt EUA granted; 3,000-5,000 Received 6,000 doses for potential domestic trials UAE Not applicable EUA granted 1000 based on data volunteers from late-stage trials (Reporting by Polina Ivanova, Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath Maju Samuel)