FACTBOX-Russia's Sputnik V vaccine registered in nearly 30 countries

(Updates tables on manufacturing and supply deals) Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial published in the Lancent international medical journal. The following are details of Russia's vaccine effort: VACCINE TYPE: The vaccine, named after the Soviet satellite that triggered the space race, is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute and marketed by Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund. It is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, that enter human cells and produce an immune response. TIMELINE: The trial results published in Lancet were based on data from 19,866 volunteers, of whom a quarter received a placebo. WHO'S GETTING THE VACCINE? Russia began its mass vaccination program in December and has vaccinated over 2 million people, the Interfax news agency reported on Feb. 10. The vaccine has since been authorized for use in 29 countries, with roll-out underway in several countries including Belarus and Venezuela. The following is a list of Russia's manufacturing, supply and clinical trial deals: MANUFACTURING DEALS REGION DOSES FUNDING FURTHER READING Brazil Pharma firm Uniao Not specified Quimica to start commercial production in April and reach 8 mln doses/month by May; request for emergency use of 10 mln doses in Q1 declined by Brazil health regulator South Korea Largest manufacturer; GL Not specified Rapha (Hankook Korus) will make more than 150 mln doses a year Iran In talks, according to Not specified Iranian ambassador to Moscow; EUA granted India 300 mln a year by Not specified several manufacturers, including 100 mln by Hetero Biopharma China Tibet Rhodiola Not specified Pharmaceutical Holding to produce and sell 20 mln doses a year Belarus Belpharmprom to start Not specified production in Q1 2021 Kazakhstan Karaganda pharmaceutical Not specified complex started production; Vaccinations begin on Feb.1 with plans to vaccinate 6 mln Uzbekistan Plans to set up domestic Not specified production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Turkey RDIF signs deal with Not specified country Ukraine Country bans the Not specified approval of vaccines made in Russia SUPPLY DEALS REGION COMPANY/STATE DOSES STATUS FURTHER READING Belarus Govt Not specified Approved in Dec. Vaccinations have begun Argentina Govt 10 mln EUA granted in Dec and approved for use in people over 60 in Jan; 300,000 doses delivered so far Venezuela Govt 100,000 doses of EUA granted in Jan, 10 mln arrive started administering to 2,000 people in Oct as part of clinical trial Serbia Govt 2 mln EUA granted; first batch delivered Palestine Palestinian Not specified EUA granted; 10,000 Authority doses delivered, all deliveries in Q1 Algeria Govt Not specified EUA granted Bolivia Govt 2.6 mln EUA granted; 20,000 doses delivered, 1.7 mln by March-end, rest in April-May India Dr Reddy's 100 mln Moving to Phase 3 Laboratories trials Kazakhstan Govt 2 mln Vaccine approved for use Mexico Landsteiner 32 mln Pending regulatory Scientific approval Mexico Govt 24 mln over next Pending regulatory two months approval Brazil Bahia state 50 mln Pending regulatory approval and local trials Brazil Parana state 10 mln Pending regulatory approval and local trials Egypt Pharco 25 mln Not specified Nepal Trinity 25 mln Not specified Pharmaceuticals Saudi Arabia Saudi Chemicals Not specified Not specified Philippines Govt Not specified Pending regulatory approval and trials Uzbekistan Laxisam 35 mln Not specified, initiated formal process of certifying Sputnik V Uzbekistan Govt 1 mln Hungary Govt 2 mln Not specified Malaysia Govt 6.4 mln Not specified Colombia Govt In talks Not specified Nicaragua Not applicable In talks Not specified Pakistan Not applicable Not specified Granted emergency use approval Iran Not applicable 10,000 doses of 2 Vaccinations started mln received Chile Not applicable Expected in first In talks half of 2021 Bahrain Not applicable Not specified Emergency use authorization granted Bosnia Not applicable 400,000 First batch arrived for medical staff, mass inoculations likely in Feb CLINICAL TRIALS REGION COMPANY/STATE TRIAL STAGE NUMBER OF FURTHER PARTICIPANTS READING India Dr Reddy's Vaccine found 1,000-2,000 safe in mid-stage trial, moving to late-stage Belarus Govt Trial began in 100 Oct; vaccine now approved for domestic use Brazil Uniao Quimica Requested Not specified regulatory approval for late-stage trials; emergency use approval declined Hungary Govt EUA granted; 3,000-5,000 Received 6,000 doses for potential domestic trials UAE Not applicable EUA granted 1000 based on data volunteers from late-stage trials (Reporting by Polina Ivanova, Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath Maju Samuel)