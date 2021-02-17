Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

FACTBOX-Russia's Sputnik V vaccine registered in nearly 30 countries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Updates tables on manufacturing and supply deals)
    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing people from
developing COVID-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial
published in the Lancent international medical journal.
    The following are details of Russia's vaccine effort: 
    
    VACCINE TYPE: 
    The vaccine, named after the Soviet satellite that triggered the space race, is being
developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute and marketed by Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
    It is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each
carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, that enter human cells and produce an immune
response.
    
    TIMELINE:
    The trial results published in Lancet were based on data from 19,866 volunteers, of whom a
quarter received a placebo.
        
    WHO'S GETTING THE VACCINE?
    Russia began its mass vaccination program in December and has vaccinated over 2 million
people, the Interfax news agency reported on Feb. 10.
    The vaccine has since been authorized for use in 29 countries, with roll-out underway in
several countries including Belarus and Venezuela. 
    
    The following is a list of Russia's manufacturing, supply and clinical trial deals:    
       
    MANUFACTURING DEALS
 REGION              DOSES                     FUNDING              FURTHER READING
 Brazil              Pharma firm Uniao         Not specified                    
                     Quimica to start                                           
                     commercial production in                       
                     April and reach 8 mln                          
                     doses/month by May;                            
                     request for emergency                          
                     use of 10 mln doses in                         
                     Q1 declined by Brazil                          
                     health regulator                               
 South Korea         Largest manufacturer; GL  Not specified                    
                     Rapha (Hankook Korus)                          
                     will make more than 150                        
                     mln doses a year Iran                In talks, according to    Not specified                    
                     Iranian ambassador to                                      
                     Moscow; EUA granted                            
 India               300 mln a year by         Not specified                    
                     several manufacturers,                         
                     including 100 mln by                           
                     Hetero Biopharma China               Tibet Rhodiola            Not specified                    
                     Pharmaceutical Holding                         
                     to produce and sell 20                         
                     mln doses a year Belarus             Belpharmprom to start     Not specified                    
                     production in Q1 2021                          
                                                                    
 Kazakhstan          Karaganda pharmaceutical  Not specified                    
                     complex started                                            
                     production; Vaccinations                       
                     begin on Feb.1 with                            
                     plans to vaccinate 6 mln                       
 Uzbekistan          Plans to set up domestic  Not specified                    
                     production of Russia's                         
                     Sputnik V vaccine                              
 Turkey              RDIF signs deal with      Not specified                    
                     country                                        
 Ukraine             Country bans the          Not specified                    
                     approval of vaccines                           
                     made in Russia                                 
 
    SUPPLY DEALS

 REGION        COMPANY/STATE     DOSES               STATUS                 FURTHER READING
 Belarus       Govt              Not specified       Approved in Dec.                   
                                                     Vaccinations have      
                                                     begun                  
                                                                            
 Argentina     Govt              10 mln              EUA granted in Dec                 
                                                     and approved for use   
                                                     in people over 60 in   
                                                     Jan; 300,000 doses     
                                                     delivered so far       
                                                                            
 Venezuela     Govt              100,000 doses of    EUA granted in Jan,                
                                 10 mln arrive       started administering              
                                                     to 2,000 people in                    
                                                     Oct as part of         
                                                     clinical trial         
 Serbia        Govt              2 mln               EUA granted; first                 
                                                     batch delivered        
 Palestine     Palestinian       Not specified       EUA granted; 10,000                
               Authority                             doses delivered, all   
                                                     deliveries in Q1       
 Algeria       Govt              Not specified       EUA granted                        
 Bolivia       Govt              2.6 mln             EUA granted; 20,000                
                                                     doses delivered, 1.7               
                                                     mln by March-end,                  
                                                     rest in April-May      
 India         Dr Reddy's        100 mln             Moving to Phase 3                  
               Laboratories                          trials                 
 Kazakhstan    Govt              2 mln               Vaccine approved for               
                                                     use                    
 Mexico        Landsteiner       32 mln              Pending regulatory                 
               Scientific                            approval               
 Mexico        Govt              24 mln over next    Pending regulatory                 
                                 two months          approval Brazil        Bahia state       50 mln              Pending regulatory                 
                                                     approval and local     
                                                     trials                 
 Brazil        Parana state      10 mln              Pending regulatory                 
                                                     approval and local     
                                                     trials                 
 Egypt         Pharco            25 mln              Not specified                      
 Nepal         Trinity           25 mln              Not specified                      
               Pharmaceuticals                                              
 Saudi Arabia  Saudi Chemicals   Not specified       Not specified Philippines   Govt              Not specified       Pending regulatory                 
                                                     approval and trials    
 Uzbekistan    Laxisam           35 mln              Not specified,                     
                                                     initiated formal       
                                                     process of certifying  
                                                     Sputnik V              
 Uzbekistan    Govt              1 mln Hungary       Govt              2 mln               Not specified                      
 Malaysia      Govt              6.4 mln             Not specified                      
 Colombia      Govt              In talks            Not specified                      
 Nicaragua     Not applicable    In talks            Not specified                      
 Pakistan      Not applicable    Not specified       Granted emergency use              
                                                     approval               
 Iran          Not applicable    10,000 doses of 2   Vaccinations started               
                                 mln received                               
 Chile         Not applicable    Expected in first   In talks                           
                                 half of 2021                               
 Bahrain       Not applicable    Not specified       Emergency use                      
                                                     authorization granted  
 Bosnia        Not applicable    400,000             First batch arrived                
                                                     for medical staff,     
                                                     mass inoculations      
                                                     likely in Feb          
 
 CLINICAL TRIALS
    
 REGION      COMPANY/STATE    TRIAL STAGE      NUMBER OF       FURTHER
                                               PARTICIPANTS    READING
 India       Dr Reddy's       Vaccine found    1,000-2,000                 
                              safe in                          
                              mid-stage                        
                              trial, moving                    
                              to late-stage                    
 Belarus     Govt             Trial began in   100                         
                              Oct; vaccine                     
                              now approved                     
                              for domestic                     
                              use                              
 Brazil      Uniao Quimica    Requested        Not specified               
                              regulatory                       
                              approval for                     
                              late-stage                       
                              trials;                          
                              emergency use                    
                              approval                         
                              declined                         
 Hungary     Govt             EUA granted;     3,000-5,000                 
                              Received 6,000                   
                              doses for                        
                              potential                        
                              domestic trials                  
 UAE         Not applicable   EUA granted      1000                        
                              based on data    volunteers      
                              from late-stage                  
                              trials                           
 
 (Reporting by Polina Ivanova, Vishwadha Chander, Dania Nadeem, Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath Maju Samuel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up