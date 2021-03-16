Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels, but that said such efforts had no chances of success.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.

He said Russia was against politicising the situation around vaccines.