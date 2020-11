FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony at the Russia–Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia October 24, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - India and China may start producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.