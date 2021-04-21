Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia could produce 30 mln doses a month of Sputnik Light vaccine by year-end -minister

By Reuters Staff

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia could approve the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine in May and could have capacity to produce 30 million doses of the shot per month by the end of 2021, a government minister said on Wednesday.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov made the comments after President Vladimir Putin gave a state-of-the-nation address in which he called on Russians to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, and said he wanted Russia to reach collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn.

