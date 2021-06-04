Russia mainly exports Sputnik V substance, not finished product - minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia mainly exports the raw materials for making the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, not the finished product, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.
Manturov said that the fully finished product was also exported but “in small volumes”.
Russia will produce 37 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine by the end of June, Manturov said
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jon Boyle
