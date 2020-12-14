Russia repeats 91.4% efficacy rate in new COVID-19 vaccine data - developers

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4% effective in providing protection from COVID-19.

The new results are based on data from 22,714 participants in the trial, and were published after 78 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported among the group, researchers at the Gamaleya Institute said in a statement made on Monday with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the shot.

Of the 78 cases, 62 occurred among participants who had received a placebo, the researchers said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jan Harvey)