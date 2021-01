FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to vaccinate more than 20 million people against COVID-19 in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

Golikova added that Russia, which has registered two vaccines against the virus, plans to register a third vaccine on Feb. 16.