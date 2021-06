FILE PHOTO: A view shows vials containing Russian-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration at a regional clinical medical and rehabilitation centre in Tver, Russia May 24, 2021. Vials contain vaccines Gam-COVID-Vac or Sputnik-V developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, CoviVac produced by the Chumakov Centre and EpiVacCorona made by Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine’s developer as saying on Wednesday.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.