Russia's Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective - health ministry

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)