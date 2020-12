MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, the developer of first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday that volunteers in the trials for the Sputnik V shot will no longer receive placebos, RIA news agency reported.

