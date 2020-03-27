Russia's VEB to offer $1.3 bln in guarantees for banks issuing SME loans

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB said on Friday it would provide guarantees totalling 100 billion roubles ($1.27 billion) for banks to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) with loans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is critical to support entrepreneurs and labour collectives,” said VEB head Igor Shuvalov. “As part of the guarantee coverage, VEB.RF will provide a guarantee for 75% of the loan.” ($1 = 78.8830 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)