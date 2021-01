FILE PHOTO: A medical worker demonstrates a vial with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine during the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Minsk, Belarus December 29, 2020. Andrei Pokumeiko/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuela’s health ministry has registered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 under an emergency use authorisation procedure, vaccine developers said on Wednesday.

Russia is also in talks with other countries in the region on the use of Sputnik V, having agreed on supplies of the vaccine to Argentina and Brazil.