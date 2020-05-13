Russia suspends use of ventilator type after hospital fires - regulator

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended the use of Russian-made medical ventilators of a certain model manufactured after April 1, a state healthcare regulator said on Wednesday, following two hospital fires reported to involve two such machines.

The Aventa-M medical ventilator was used at the Saint George’s Hospital in St Petersburg where five people died in a fire on Tuesday, and also in a hospital in Moscow where a fire killed one person on Saturday.

Roszdravnadzor, the regulator, said on Tuesday it was checking the quality and safety of the ventilators in the two hospitals. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)