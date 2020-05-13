Russia's VTB senior exec in hospital with coronavirus -sources

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - A senior executive with Russia’s second biggest bank VTB, Yuri Solovyev, has been taken to hospital, the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

The bank added that Solovyev, first deputy chief executive, had been working remotely in recent weeks.

Two banking sources told Reuters that Solovyev had tested positive for the coronavirus. VTB did not say why he had been taken to hospital.

Solovyev declined to comment when reached by Reuters.