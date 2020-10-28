Russia's coronavirus situation continuing to deteriorate, says deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova attends a session of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting on Wednesday of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin.

Golikova said there was a critical situation in 16 Russian regions, where hospital beds were at more than 90% of capacity.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday it would send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases, after doctors there made a public plea to Putin for help.