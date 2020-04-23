Ruth's Chris owner to speed repayment of federal rescue loan

April 23 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, owners of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain of restaurants, on Thursday said it would accelerate its repayment of $20 million of federal rescue loans it received to help maintain payroll through the coronavirus crisis, a program aimed at small businesses.

The announcement came after the U.S. Treasury said a highly valued public company would have a hard time getting a coronavirus relief loan in the next round of funding. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)