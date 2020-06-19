Rwanda GDP growth slows to 3.6% in Q1 2020 from 6.1% in same period last year

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda’s economic growth slowed to 3.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year from 6.1% in same period last year, hit by effects of the novel coronavirus, the statistics office said on Friday.

The statistics office said on its Twitter account among the sectors whose performance deteriorated during the period include agriculture, industry and service. It said second quarter will be hit even harder, with recovery expected in the next two quarters.

Rwanda has 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by George Obulutsa)