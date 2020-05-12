Ryanair CEO says UK quarantine plan is idiotic, unenforceable

DUBLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary on Tuesday said Britain’s plan to have arriving passengers self-isolate in their accommodation for 14 days upon arrival was “idiotic” and effectively unenforceable.

“It’s unimplementable and unenforceable anyway, so I think people will largely ignore it, which is not good,” O’Leary told BBC television, predicting that the measures would “disappear pretty quickly”.

He said, however, that the 14-day quarantine would not necessarily discourage British holidaymakers travelling to southern Europe, as they could quarantine for two weeks at home upon their return before schools reopen at the end of the summer.