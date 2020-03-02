Corrections News
REFILE-Ryanair to cut Italy flights by 25% due to coronavirus

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair will cut its routes in and out of Italy by 25% for three weeks, due to a significant drop off in bookings for what is one of the Irish airline’s largest markets, it said in a statement on Monday.

“Ryanair does not expect these cancellations to have a material impact on current year (end Mar 2020) guidance, but it is far too early to speculate what impact the Covid-19 outbreak will have on FY21 earnings,” the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans)

