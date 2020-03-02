UPDATE 1-Ryanair to cut Italy flights by 25% due to coronavirus

(Adds more detail)

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair will cut its routes in and out of Italy by 25% for three weeks, due to a significant drop off in bookings since a coronavirus outbreak in what is one of the low-cost airline’s largest markets, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Irish company, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, is the latest to warn of the toll on its business as passenger numbers fall due to the outbreak that first emerged in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries.

“Ryanair today notified passengers that it was reducing its short haul flight program (mainly to and from Italy) by up to 25% for a 3 week period from Tues 17th Mar to Wed 8th Apr, in response to the Covid-19 Virus,” Ryanair said in a statement.

It said it had seen a significant drop in bookings over that late March/early April period during the past week and a “significant step up” in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy.

Ryanair said it did not expect the cancellations to have a material impact on its financial performance in its current financial year, which ends on March 31 2020.

But, it said, “it is far too early to speculate what impact the Covid-19 outbreak will have on FY21 earnings.”

“This is a time for calm,” Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in the statement. “We will make sensible cuts to our schedules over the comings weeks to reflect weaker bookings, and changing travel patterns.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)