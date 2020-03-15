Saudi crown prince, UK's PM discuss cutting coronavirus economic impact

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed how to reduce the economic consequences of coronavirus, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday.

Johnson briefed Salman in a phone call on Britain’s efforts to find a vaccine against coronavirus, and the leaders also discussed coordination of efforts to combat the pandemic.

They also agreed to cooperate during the Saudi presidency of G20, Al Arabiya said. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Alexander Smith)