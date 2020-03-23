Brazilian state-run firm Sabesp to donate water tanks to slum residents in Sao Paulo - governor

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said on Monday that state-controlled sanitation company Sabesp will donate water tanks to residents of the Paraisópolis slum in Sao Paulo capital, one of the city’s biggest.

The announcement comes days after the state government said Sabesp would stop collecting water tariffs from 506,000 needy families in the state. Shares in Sabesp were trading more than 9% down on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)