Healthcare
June 23, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 weeks. We would look to ramp up further should there be a need for additional product,” Saad said, without saying how much of the drug the company was currently producing.

Results from a trial showed dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third compared with a placebo in severely ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients, scientists at University of Oxford said last week, calling the discovery a “major breakthrough”. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below