South Africa says selling AstraZeneca doses is an option

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that selling the AstraZeneca vaccine doses the country had bought was an option and that it was being considered.

“Why not sell the AstraZeneca ... well it’s an option,” Mkhize told a news conference. “We will consider it, ... first our scientists must tell us what to do with it.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning Editing by Shri Navaratnam)