South African cenbank: rates decision announcement scheduled for Thursday

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Monday that it would announce its latest interest rate decision as scheduled at 15:00 local time (1300 GMT) on Thursday, but that reporters would dial into the news conference because of restrictions linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)