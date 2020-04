JOHANNESBURG, April 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank said on Monday it would provide regulatory relief measures for banks to help them manage the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The measures include capital relief on restructured loans that were in good standing before the COVID-19 crisis, a lower liquidity coverage ratio and lower capital requirements, the central bank’s Prudential Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)