South Africa's health minister on put special leave over graft allegations

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa put his Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday, after allegations his department irregularly awarded a COVID-19-related contract to a communications company controlled by his former aids.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice, Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tim Cocks)

