Healthcare
June 2, 2020 / 4:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.African High Court says some lockdown restrictions invalid, gov't says

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s cabinet said on Tuesday it had taken note of a High Court judgement declaring its coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional and that it was studying the judgment, though the lockdown remained in force for now.

A statement from the cabinet said the court had declared restrictions under the third and fourth levels of South Africa’s five-level lockdown system as invalid, but suspended the order for a period of 14 days. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

