South Africa's Treasury: could cost 20-24 billion rand to vaccinate 40 million people

A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - It could cost South Africa between 20 billion and 24 billion rand ($1.3 billion to $1.6 billion) to vaccinate around 40 million people against COVID-19, National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said on Wednesday.

Mogajane warned that this was just an estimate. He declined to say how much the Treasury would allocate to vaccine procurement in the 2021 budget due next month, adding the “numbers are still soft”.

($1 = 15.2061 rand)