S. Africa mining union tells workers not to return to Harmony Gold mine

JOHANNESBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has told members not to return to work at Harmony Gold’s Target mine on Friday, the union said as mines across the country prepare to start up again after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“As far as we know, Harmony has not implemented the necessary safety steps to ensure that the workplace is safe,” NUMSA said in a statement on Tuesday. “As we speak, with the current skeleton staff, they are failing to maintain proper health and safety standards.”

Harmony Gold did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Evans)