JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa rose past 30,000 on Saturday, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said.

South Africa reported 1,727 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 30,967. The death toll increased by 32 to 643. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Giles Elgood)