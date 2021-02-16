S.Africa to receive first delivery of J&J coronavirus vaccine overnight

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa will receive the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday night at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng province, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
The vaccines will be moved to a secure facility before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces, the government said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Chris Reese)
