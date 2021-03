CAPE TOWN, March 12 (Reuters) - The South African government’s agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses includes an option for an additional 20 million doses depending on the availability of stock, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a written reply to a question from a lawmaker seen by Reuters on Friday.

