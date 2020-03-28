Company News
March 28, 2020 / 11:10 AM / in 34 minutes

S.African billionaire Motsepe donates $57 mln to fight coronavirus

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe said on Saturday his group of companies would donate 1 billion rand ($57 million) to help fight the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the country into total lockdown as infections climb.

South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered.

The country has reported 1,170 cases of coronavirus and now faces a near certain deep recession.

Motsepe, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law and head of investment firm African Rainbow Capital, said at a media conference the money would be channelled through the government to build water, health and education facilities.

The pledge follows a 1 billion rand donation each by the Oppenheimer and Rupert families, and a government package of more than 3 billion rand for industrial firms, and comes a day after the country lost its last investment-grade credit rating.

$1 = 17.6250 rand Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below