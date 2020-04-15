MTN bosses to donate part of salaries towards coronavirus relief package for staff

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.

The contributions are part of its 250 million rand relief package to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across its 21 markets.

The mobile network operator will also contribute 10 million rand to a support fund set up by government and 150 million rand will be invested in the Y’ello Hope Package for its customers, that includes free SMS services and discounted calling during off-peak periods. ($1 = 18.5946 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)