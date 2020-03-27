Basic Materials
March 27, 2020 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Transnet to scale down transport of non-essential cargo

1 Min Read

Johannesburg, March 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state logistics firm Transnet said on Friday it would scale down transportation services and non-essential cargo operations during the 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

Transnet said it had taken a decision to close all automotive terminals and multi-purpose terminals at ports of East London, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth and Maydon Wharf in Durban.

Coal will continue to be transported to state-run utility Eskom’s power stations, Transnet said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Mark Potter)

